Short Interest in Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Drops By 36.0%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 1,471,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Get Wirecard alerts:

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.