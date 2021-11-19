Short Interest in Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Drops By 36.0%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 1,471,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Wirecard Company Profile
