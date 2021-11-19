Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Increases By 100.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,229. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 106,944 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 376,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

