Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Expands By 65.5%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the October 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,745,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

