Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Drops By 60.6%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the October 14th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNRV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Unrivaled Brands has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

