Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Drops By 44.4%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMGP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

