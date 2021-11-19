Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Drops By 44.4%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UMGP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.67.
About Universal Media Group
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.