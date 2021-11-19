Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Increases By 53.0%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the October 14th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
