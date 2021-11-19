Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Increases By 53.0%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the October 14th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

