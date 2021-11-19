Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Decreases By 42.9%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 7,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.