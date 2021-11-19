Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Increases By 142.9%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.