Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Declines By 39.9%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RZLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 24,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,706. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

