Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Increases By 49.0%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the October 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 649,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 543,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,540,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

