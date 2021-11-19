Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 40.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PBHC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

