Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Expands By 135.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNY opened at $10.05 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

