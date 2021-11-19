Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Decreases By 51.9%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $16.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

