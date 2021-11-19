Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Declines By 54.1%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NJMC stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 51,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. New Jersey Mining has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile
