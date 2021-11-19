Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Decreases By 34.0%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the October 14th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,571,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,739. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

