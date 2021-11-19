Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declines By 58.1%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the October 14th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NC stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

