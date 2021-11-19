Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rises By 69.0%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MONOY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $32.84.
MonotaRO Company Profile
