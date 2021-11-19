Short Interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Expands By 38.4%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the October 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,725,000 after buying an additional 522,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,135,000 after buying an additional 335,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after buying an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,986,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

