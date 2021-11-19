Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Declines By 35.3%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF remained flat at $$7.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

