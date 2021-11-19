Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Declines By 35.3%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF remained flat at $$7.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

