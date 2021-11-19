Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Drops By 36.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LEMIF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.39.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

