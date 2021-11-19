Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Drops By 36.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LEMIF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.39.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
