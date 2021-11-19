Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Grows By 42.9%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

KKOYY stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. Kesko Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.6271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

