Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Decreases By 30.0%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,803.14.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
