Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Declines By 38.0%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Interra Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

