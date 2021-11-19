Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Declines By 38.0%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Interra Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
Interra Copper Company Profile
