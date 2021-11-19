Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Declines By 56.1%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the October 14th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 120,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,219. Imperial Helium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.