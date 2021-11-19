Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Rises By 45.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 982,200 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the October 14th total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,600 over the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

PCF stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.