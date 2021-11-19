Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Declines By 50.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.91. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.12. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $137.70.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.