Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Grows By 81.8%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 74,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $66.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

