Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Grows By 149.4%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

