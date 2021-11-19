Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Increases By 100.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLGMF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

