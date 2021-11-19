Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Increases By 61.7%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EXPGY traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $46.65. 38,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,199. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

