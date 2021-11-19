Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Rises By 156.1%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the October 14th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 27.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNMP opened at $1.01 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.22.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

