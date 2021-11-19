Short Interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Decreases By 32.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $14.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,961. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $236,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.