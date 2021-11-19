Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Drops By 28.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

