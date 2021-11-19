Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Drops By 37.9%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.84.

DREUF remained flat at $$13.26 on Friday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

