Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Expands By 100.0%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CRAWA stock remained flat at $$32.46 during trading hours on Friday. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Crawford United had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

