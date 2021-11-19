Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Declines By 27.1%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 11,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLEU. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.