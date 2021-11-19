Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 39.3%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFBK. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CFBK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

