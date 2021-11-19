Short Interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Drops By 28.1%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BTRS by 20.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BTRS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BTRS by 22.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

