Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Drops By 59.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the October 14th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQT stock remained flat at $$14.67 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

