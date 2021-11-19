Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declines By 26.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,064. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.