Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declines By 26.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,064. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 234,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

