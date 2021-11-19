Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Increases By 100.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.49. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

