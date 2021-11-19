Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Expands By 160.7%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the October 14th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

