Short Interest in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Drops By 67.8%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Merger Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMPI remained flat at $$9.76 on Thursday. 5,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,713. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.