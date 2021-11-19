Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $46.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Shoe Carnival worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

