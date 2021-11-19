Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,767 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $617,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. 36,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,505. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

