Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Amgen stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.53. 33,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,022. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.17. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

