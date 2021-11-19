Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

