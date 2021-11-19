Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,240. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

