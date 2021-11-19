Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.11. 63,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.68. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

