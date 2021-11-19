Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $10.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

